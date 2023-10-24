Kenyans need to prioritise development

Empty talk • Kenyans “should stop wasting time on useless talk and political acrobatics and prioritise development”, says Brian Maitai. “The Chinese did that and built some 26,000 miles of high-speed railway in 20 years. The Ethiopians funded the construction of a 6,000-megawatt dam at $4.8 billion, largely with donations from ordinary civilians and the diaspora.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Delayed justice • A ruling by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on the Lorien Ranching Company Ltd valuation and ownership dispute has been pending for a long time, says John G. Maina, who has written to the secretariat several times but without a response. “Can the officials, please, explain the reason for the delay? Will it require Solomonic wisdom?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Rain or shine? • It is quite embarrassing when top experts, who should know better, needlessly engage in arguments that do not advance an issue, says David Ngugi, on the split in the meteorological department on whether there will be an El Nino deluge or the usual short rains. “As the top shots argue, we hear there will be no El Nino. Will it be heavy or normal rains?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Harassment • To Joseph Mbote, a taxi driver at JKIA, Nairobi, his real heroines are the women who have for years been selling nice affordable food to him and his colleagues. He has been disgusted to see them “being arrested like rats” and thrown into a KAA pick-up. “As a result, we stay hungry all day. Please, let these real hustlers work.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Goodies • The hosting of Mashujaa Day, October 20, in Kericho brought some goodies, says Newton Kipkirui. “They include the upgrading of the airstrip to serve the South Rift and refurbishing and renaming Kericho Green Stadium after the country’s first Olympic gold medallist, athletics legend Wilson Kiprugut Chumo. It should be completed.” His email address is [email protected].