Kenyans need real change, not promises

Promises • The Ruto regime continues to make more promises and did so again at the 60th Madaraka Day celebrations in Embu, says Mitchele Atieno. Ironically, she adds, a government that allegedly found empty public coffers is flaunting extravagance with choppers and fuel-guzzling limousines. “Most Kenyans are now just giving up.” Her contact is [email protected]

Inequality • Television show panelists who often compare Kenya to Singapore only end up annoying Mathews Gitagia. Says he: “Each country made its own choices and is reaping the fruits decades later. Kenya chose to enhance social stratification and succeeded. We have a minority that is ready to kill to retain its wealth and a majority ready to die to catch up.” His contact is [email protected]

Extortion • On Thursday, D. Davis, who was a Barclays Bank customer for many years, received an email from Absa informing him that his account had been closed and he should collect his balance of Sh1,095. But the Karen branch, in Nairobi, told him it would be transferred to him at a Sh2,400 fee! “Barclays left us in the hands of extortionists!” His contact is other.[email protected]

Safari debts • While he looks forward to the thrill of this year’s WRC Safari Rally, Victor King’ori says he knows some people who are not so happy. “It’s the suppliers/service providers who made the event fabulous last June but have not been paid to date. Can the organisers clear the bills before the June 22 event?” He hopes Sports CS Ababu Namwamba will intervene. His contact is [email protected]

Weird job ad • An online firm’s job offers from a game resort has caught Joe Ngige Mungai’s eye. “The prospective employer advises applicants to discuss the offer with their families, relatives and lawyers, and informs them that they will be picked at a central point on June 12. Does he plan to hire minors, who can’t make personal decisions?” His contact is [email protected]