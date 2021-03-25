Kenyans must take Covid-19 seriously

Third wave • As the new Covid-19 wave ravages the country, Festus Mwenda is convinced that the biggest threat is the people’s blatant impunity. “Though the government is concerned about the rising infections, most of us, as usual, tend to think that life is as normal as before. Most folks believe the disease is a myth. We wear face masks just to avoid being arrested by police.” His contact is fmwenda87@gmail.com.

Curfew • While she supports the extension of the Covid-19 curfew, Diana D’souza’s only problem is with the starting time. When the curfew used to start at 7pm, she adds, there was some discipline, even though police were often heavy-handed. “If the people could be indoors by 7pm, police won’t bother with them. Now, you can hear cars speeding after midnight!” Her contact is diana@encompas.co.ke.

Heartlessness • Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives should hunt down the Kisumu County askaris who dragged a woman along the tarmac using a pick-up vehicle, says Erick Kipkirui Bii. Erick wants to see justice done for the woman, who was injured by the heartless officers. “Even if she had made a mistake, she should have been humanely treated.” His contact is kipkiruiberick@gmail.com.

Astronomical bill • There must be something terribly wrong with Kenya Power’s billing, as James Nyaga has found out to his utter disgust. “My old mother’s postpaid bill for account No. 20646550 jumped from Sh500 a month to Sh75,000. I complained to the Nyeri Kenya Power office but they insist that I pay first.” He hopes the matter can be sorted out. His contact is nyagajames2018@gmail.com.

