Kenyans must take Covid-19 seriously

Passengers in a crowded matatu on Thika Road in Nairobi sit close to one another yesterday in blatant violation of Covid-19 rules on social distancing pictured.

By  The Watchman

Third wave • As the new Covid-19 wave ravages the country, Festus Mwenda is convinced that the biggest threat is the people’s blatant impunity. “Though the government is concerned about the rising infections, most of us, as usual, tend to think that life is as normal as before. Most folks believe the disease is a myth. We wear face masks just to avoid being arrested by police.” His contact is fmwenda87@gmail.com.

