Kenyans must say ‘No’ to Jubilee's Kanu-like dictatorial tendencies

Dr John Khaminwa gestures during a media address on July 3, 2021, after two alleged EACC officers raided his office in Nairobi. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Repression • The country seems to be sliding back into the repression of the single-party Kanu days, says Henry Ruhiu. Reacting to the reported raid at veteran lawyer Dr John Khaminwa’s office in Nairobi, he poses: “Could his mistake be representing opponents of the BBI in the Court of Appeal? Why are human rights groups silent? Kenyans must say a big ‘No’ to this.” His contact is henryruhiu56@gmail.com.

