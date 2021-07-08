Kenyans must say ‘No’ to Jubilee's Kanu-like dictatorial tendencies

Repression • The country seems to be sliding back into the repression of the single-party Kanu days, says Henry Ruhiu. Reacting to the reported raid at veteran lawyer Dr John Khaminwa’s office in Nairobi, he poses: “Could his mistake be representing opponents of the BBI in the Court of Appeal? Why are human rights groups silent? Kenyans must say a big ‘No’ to this.” His contact is henryruhiu56@gmail.com.

Discipline • Parents and teachers must instil discipline in the children who have adopted wrong mannerisms due to the changing technology, says Simon Gathogo. “The drinking of alcohol by students is a major problem some of the institutions face. Where are those strict teachers who are ready to punish and instil discipline in the errant students?” His contact is gathogosimon79@gmail.com.

Gas gauge • In the modern technological world, Peter John notes, there are, surprisingly, no cooking gas cylinder gauges and yet there are prepaid electricity token meters, fuel gauges in cars and one can also check mobile phone airtime balances. “So, we live on in uncertainty. Can the cooking gas cylinder makers improvise a gauge and make it mandatory?” His contact is pj8726680@gmail.com.

Ant menace • Farmers in Mavoloni Location in Yatta Plateau, Machakos County, risk losing their produce to white ants, warns Mathew Kibe. “The small insects are an utter disaster to this semi-arid area. They gnaw at all plants, including maize, beans, mbaazi (peas), trees and even dry grass for livestock. Research institutions should help end the menace.” His contact is kibemathew@gmail.com.

Kibaki book • Jotham Ndung’u is excited to hear that Kenya’s third President (2002-2013), Mwai Kibaki, is finally writing his memoirs, nearly 10 years into retirement. “From the Makerere University lecture and residential halls to politics and the House on the Hill in Nairobi, Kibaki has tonnes of stories to share. Can his aides update us on the progress?” Jotham’s contact is ndungu.jotham@gmail.com.