Kenyans first need food, not tarmac and concrete

Eating roads • What ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi meant by his “Kenyans don’t eat roads” remark is that the people should not pat themselves on the back over roads when fellow citizens are dying of starvation, Edward Gakuya explains. “We will not have repaid the debts incurred to build the roads. Kenyans first need food and clean water, not tarmac and concrete.” His contact is [email protected]

Highway bandits • Nairobi motorists should be wary of the tricks increasingly being used by criminal motorcyclists to attack them, warns James Gakuo. At Buru Buru, on Sonko Road in the Eastlands, and in other places, he adds, a rider will deliberately hit your car and if you stop and step out, come brandishing a gun and rob you. “This happens from around 6pm.” His contact is [email protected]

Clamped • Ridgeways Mall, Kiambu Road, patron Muchiri Kabagi is happy about everything, especially the added security checks, but not the recent clamping of his car. “I had to pay Sh1,500. Shouldn’t the mall have a notice of the maximum period a vehicle can be parked? How is the time calculated without a ticketing system? I find the penalty too high.” His contact is [email protected]

Overcharge • Safaricom’s paybill system comes in handy as it enables people to comfortably and conveniently pay for goods and services, says Carey Yiembe. However, there is a not-so-pleasant side to this really good story. “Some companies appear to be overcharging their customers. Is it possible to have the rates streamlined or even regulated for the benefit of all users?” His contact is [email protected]

Child risk • Oblivious of the danger they expose themselves to, schoolchildren from Mwimuto and Wangige, in Nairobi, have formed a habit of hitch-hiking on motorcycles and vehicles, especially to go home in the evening, says Robert Musamali. “The boys and girls are vulnerable to kidnappers and defilers. Last week, several boys were sodomised in Thika.” His contact is [email protected]