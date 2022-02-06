Kenyans first need food, not tarmac and concrete

Children

Children hanging dangerously on a pickup in Murang'a County. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Eating roads • What ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi meant by his “Kenyans don’t eat roads” remark is that the people should not pat themselves on the back over roads when fellow citizens are dying of starvation, Edward Gakuya explains. “We will not have repaid the debts incurred to build the roads. Kenyans first need food and clean water, not tarmac and concrete.” His contact is [email protected]

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.