Kenyans were duped into passing 2010 Constitution

County error • Kenyans were duped into passing the 2010 Constitution, "which came with a cesspool known as counties", remarks Lawi Manasse, appalled at the burden on the taxpayer. "It has created local millionaires from the looting of public funds. Counties are 'little cattle dips' that do not deserve the trillions they get. Will Kenyans be bold and amend this thing?"

Levy ambush • Whenever the government wanted to increase fees for public services, Henry Ruhiu recalls, "notices would be pinned on office doors and sent to the media houses". That, he laments, is no longer the case. "You will get into a government office and find an increment or even policy change. Can't wananchi be informed in advance like before?"

Dead site • The Clerk of the Senate, in an advert in the Daily Nation of March 1, Richard Mundia notes, sent an invitation for public participation and submission of memoranda on a Sugar Bill to be accessed on the Parliament's website, http://www.parliament.go.ke/senate/bills. He poses: "Doesn't the clerk know that this site is non-existent?"

Tax refund • When he filed his annual tax returns to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) for the 2020/21 financial year, Mombasa resident Jones Kaleli Musyoka was happy to note that he was entitled to a Sh28,173 refund. Although he has not received it yet, Jones hopes that the KRA is going to pay up as soon as possible.

Long holiday • Schools have been closed for a two-month holiday to give way to Standard Eight and Form Four candidates to sit their final exams, says F. Mukembu. He hopes NGOs or churches will help to keep the students busy as they write their tests. "Parents should also engage their children. With proper guidance, it's easy to tame the learners."