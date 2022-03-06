Kenyans were duped into passing 2010 Constitution

County error • Kenyans were duped into passing the 2010 Constitution, “which came with a cesspool known as counties”, remarks Lawi Manasse, appalled at the burden on the taxpayer. “It has created local millionaires from the looting of public funds. Counties are ‘little cattle dips’ that do not deserve the trillions they get. Will Kenyans be bold and amend this thing?” His contact is [email protected].

