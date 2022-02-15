Kenyans are suffering as Uhuru, Ruto bicker

Big falling-out • President Kenyatta and his deputy, Dr William Ruto, have lately been engaged in a bitter exchange of words after badly falling out, notes Eliab Otiato. As they carry out what youth refer to as ‘mchongoano’, he laments, Kenyans are suffering, with food prices having skyrocketed. “Don’t the two leaders care about the welfare of the common mwananchi?” His contact is [email protected].

****

Graft shame • The bickering and chest-thumping between the President and DP Ruto over who deserves credit for the economic progress during their ending tenure is embarrassing, says W. Kimariech. “Failures are not addressed and corruption overshadows all the gains.” The two appear to condone the vice or simply lack the courage to face it, he adds. Shame on them!” His contact is [email protected].

****

Political magnet • The mass exodus from the government to join politics is “a very worrying trend”, remarks Ruth Gituma. “It could mean their working for the government was a mere smokescreen, the real goal being to amass resources and go for political seats, which requires some financial muscle. Could it be the reason for mega scandals in government?” Her contact is [email protected].

****

Beautiful dates • The “very beautiful calendar dates” that Githuku Mungai listed, starting with 2/2/2022, which fell on a Wednesday, 3/3/3033, which will be a Sunday, 4/4/4044, a Monday, 5/5/5055, a Friday, and 9/9/9999, which will fall on a Thursday, have also excited Obed Ochwanyi. Says he: “But Mungai forgot 22/2/2022. That was beautiful date, too.” His contact is [email protected].

****

Cat trouble • French football star Kurt Zouma, who plays for West Ham in the English Premier League, has kicked his way into trouble, says Mwangi Wanjohi. This follows the furious reaction to a viral video on social media of him kicking his cats, which led to his condemnation and their rescue. “This has resulted in calls for his sacking and sponsorship withdrawals.” His contact is [email protected].