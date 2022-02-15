Kenyans are suffering as Uhuru, Ruto bicker

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Big falling-out • President Kenyatta and his deputy, Dr William Ruto, have lately been engaged in a bitter exchange of words after badly falling out, notes Eliab Otiato. As they carry out what youth refer to as ‘mchongoano’, he laments, Kenyans are suffering, with food prices having skyrocketed. “Don’t the two leaders care about the welfare of the common mwananchi?” His contact is [email protected].

