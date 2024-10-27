Kenyan politicians seem to be drunk with power

Selfish Bills • Whoever said that power corrupts was quite right as our politicians seem to be drunk with it, remarks Evans Macharia Mwangi, disgusted with their tendency to come up with selfish Bills in the Senate and the National Assembly. “How on earth can some think of increasing from five to seven years, the tenure of these corrupt elected leaders? Shame on them!” His contact is [email protected].

Adani deals •President William Ruto’s assurance that the Adani Group deals in energy and other sectors will “ease the public tax burden and reduce reliance on huge loans” is not convincing at all, says Eugine B. Jomba. “How long will it take to benefit from the projects after the 30-year contracts? A careful review, oversight and strategic planning are essential.” His contact is [email protected].

Natural justice • The refusal by some judges to recuse themselves in the impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua cases is disturbing Fred Njuki. Says he: “I don't hold brief for him, but the rule of natural justice should apply. Justice should not only be done but also be seen to be done. Just the mere suspicion that he may not get a fair hearing should suffice.” His contact is [email protected].

Climate change • A rather sceptical Diana D’Souza says the country “is trying to fool the rest of the world by purporting to be fighting climate change”. She adds, “Instead of planting millions of trees, we are, in fact, cutting down many beautiful ones to put up some dangerous monstrosities called affordable residential housing estates across the country.” Her contact is [email protected].

