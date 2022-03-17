Kenyan politicians are masters of doublespeak

About-turn • Politicians never cease to amaze as they make utterances that are difficult to understand or simply do not make sense, as John Mukiri has found out. Says he: “A few weeks ago, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka was reported as saying he would be the ‘greatest fool’ if he ever backs ODM chief Raila Odinga again. He must have been misquoted.” His contact is [email protected].

Hunger • One of the pillars of the government’s ‘Big Four Agenda’, Francis Njuguna notes, is the need to boost food security. “It is, therefore, surprising that the politicians are not fully addressing this issue. The increasing food prices are a clear sign that all is not well. We, as the voters, expect to hear more about this as the August 9 general election approaches.” His contact is [email protected].

Tanker trouble • The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) should enhance safety regulations for oil and gas transportation, says Paul Kimemia, alarmed at an increase in petrol tanker accidents. “Kenyans need to be more careful, especially the drivers of the vehicles carrying a dangerous substance. Police should be more vigilant to avert disasters.” His contact [email protected].

Goons • Following the incident on Professor Wangari Maathai Road, Nairobi, in which a young woman motorist was sexually molested by boda boda riders, Joan Kym wants the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to take stern action. “There are goons and other hardcore criminals in this sub-sector. How many times have we seen them riding against traffic?” Her contact is [email protected].

Graft war • The National Police Service must do more to regain public confidence in its commitment to fighting corruption, says Julius Ngetich. “The NPS has not given an assurance on how a vice that has afflicted every sector, including the police, is being dealt with. There is no word on community policing to nip crime in the bud.” His contact is [email protected].