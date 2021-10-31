Kenyan medics' failure in English test an eye opener

English • Reports that only 10 out of 300 health workers who did an English test for UK jobs passed is vital feedback, which tertiary institutions should heed, says Japhet Tonui. “Mastery of English is vital in the British job market. Can the authorities upskill the various professionals to be more competitive when opportunities arise in the developed countries?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Traffic jam • Whoever switches on “the unnecessary traffic lights on General Mathenge-Ring roads roundabout in Nairobi causes jams”, moans Shobhna Shah. This, she adds, is the source of frustration for motorists. “Last year, we had filed a petition to switch off those lights after collecting 10,000 signatures. Can the authorities, please, look into this matter?” Her email is [email protected].

***

No power • Can Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa come to the aid of the long-suffering residents of Thogoto and Gikambura, over frequent power blackouts in the last one year? urges Francis Muriuki. “Given the rapid development, it seems Kenya Power has not upgraded its transformers to take care of the increased demand for power, hence the frequent blackouts. His contact is [email protected].

***

Curfew • University business don X.N. Iraki says he did not reject the ending of the dusk-to-dawn curfew. “I just argued that its lifting is overrated and needs no celebration. It’s seen as the panacea for all our economic problems, yet corruption, debt, and overregulation are there. The projected economic growth is six per cent but from a very low rate; almost zero.” His contact is [email protected]m.

***

Award • During national holidays such as the Mashujaa Day marked on October 20, Prof Sam Chege notes, state commendations are given to a few heroes, recognising their worthy contributions to various fields. “However, not many people know how the awardees are selected. It’s time to make the process more open and transparent to maintain its credibility.” His contact is [email protected]