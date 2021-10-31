Kenyan medics' failure in English test an eye opener

By The Watchman

English • Reports that only 10 out of 300 health workers who did an English test for UK jobs passed is vital feedback, which tertiary institutions should heed, says Japhet Tonui. “Mastery of English is vital in the British job market. Can the authorities upskill the various professionals to be more competitive when opportunities arise in the developed countries?” His contact is [email protected].

