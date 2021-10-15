Kenya, Somalia should seek amicable resolution to dispute

Border row • The maritime border dispute between Kenya and Somalia should not be taken lightly, says Jerry Kenyansa. “The ICJ ruling won’t end the conflict. The two countries should seek negotiations, mediation or arbitration to reach an amicable resolution. The oil and minerals should be equally shared. War and bloodshed will not solve the dispute.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Unruly drivers • Roads in Nairobi’s Upper Hill area are crying out for attention, says Samuel Kinuthia. He would like to see the roads marked and speed bumps erected at places such as near the Radisson Blu Hotel, Equity Centre and Britam roundabouts. “These are black spots due to speeding matatus and buses, whose drivers blatantly flout traffic rules.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Preachers • Some pastors go to funny extents to deliver messages to their congregations, says John Twaba. “Some record themselves preaching, ending up being memes. This is good as preaching need not be boring.” He praises Pastor Paul Kuria of Joy Ministry at Blue Springs Hotel, Nairobi, “who takes the gospel to the people, attracting even drunkards”. His contact is [email protected].

***

Trash • Some people are fond of polluting the environment by tossing garbage through car windows, especially at night, says Opiyo Oduwo. The culprits, he adds, include “respectable people in the society, driving flashy cars”. He’s calling for all to be educated on the importance of a clean environment in keeping deadly diseases at bay. His contact is [email protected].

***

Pishori lie • What became of the nice-smelling Kenyan pishori rice? asks Dr Victor Isadia. “These days, it’s hard to get pure pishori due to extensive adulteration by greedy traders. Every time a trader claims that his or her pishori is straight from Mwea, it turns out to be false. Even supermarkets are not helping us. Is there any pure pishori left?” His contact is [email protected].