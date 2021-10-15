Kenya, Somalia should seek amicable resolution to dispute

Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed at State House, Nairobi on March 23, 2017. 

Photo credit: File | PSCU
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Roads in Nairobi’s Upper Hill area are crying out for attention, says Samuel Kinuthia.
  • Some pastors go to funny extents to deliver messages to their congregations, says John Twaba

Border row • The maritime border dispute between Kenya and Somalia should not be taken lightly, says Jerry Kenyansa. “The ICJ ruling won’t end the conflict. The two countries should seek negotiations, mediation or arbitration to reach an amicable resolution. The oil and minerals should be equally shared. War and bloodshed will not solve the dispute.” His contact is [email protected].

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.