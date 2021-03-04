Kenya should stop more borrowing

Public debt

Kenya's debt crisis has been cooking since the Jubilee administration took charge.

Photo credit: File
By  The Watchman

 Debt hole • Treasury CS Ukur Yatani’s assertion that the debt ceiling will have to be increased to Sh9 trillion and the “borrowing to retire old debt is akin to digging a hole to fill another”, says Stephen Masambu. “We’re in a deep hole financially and must stop digging or else our assets will be mortgaged, as happened to the Sri Lankan port taken over by China in 2017.” His contact is masambus@yahoo.com.

