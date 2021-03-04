Kenya should stop more borrowing

Debt hole • Treasury CS Ukur Yatani’s assertion that the debt ceiling will have to be increased to Sh9 trillion and the “borrowing to retire old debt is akin to digging a hole to fill another”, says Stephen Masambu. “We’re in a deep hole financially and must stop digging or else our assets will be mortgaged, as happened to the Sri Lankan port taken over by China in 2017.” His contact is masambus@yahoo.com.

Smart upstairs • Safaricom’s dominance, X.N. Iraki notes, is more about innovation than market manipulation. “Splitting it would be an affront to innovation. After all, all telcos had mobile phones it took Safaricom to come up with M-Pesa. Any new regulation must enhance innovation, which will take care of domination. Remember BlackBerry and Nokia?” His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.

Grass to grace • Kakamega resident Gerishom Majanja is full of praise for the excellent work done to turn Ngong Road, Nairobi, from a one-way congested mess into a beautiful dual carriageway. “I’m also highly impressed by the planting of Bougainvillea flowers on the roadsides. They should now plant some trees along the road; it will be more beautiful.” His contact is gerimajanja@gmail.com.

Bill power • There can be only one explanation for Kenya Power’s reluctance to extend prepaid metres to the rural areas, and it’s the inflation of bills, charges Jim Okwako. “In Funyula Constituency, Busia County, small households are slapped with monthly bills of Sh10,000. When challenged, Kenya Power advises them to have their wiring redone, alleging that the power must be disappearing somewhere. Is that true?”

JM day • March 2 is a memorable day for Kenya, notes Mwangi Karuga. On that day in 1975, he recalls, the Voice of Kenya (VoK) broke the news that popular Nyandarua MP Josiah Mwangi Kariuki was missing. “Several days later, JM’s decomposing body was found in Ngong Hills. The entire country went into shock with university students staging demos.” His contact is mwangikaruga8@gmail.com.