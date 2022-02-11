Kenya's next president must address poverty

Coalition • Media reports that Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka is discussing with ODM’s Raila Odinga a 2022 elections coalition are hilarious, says Prof Sam Chege. “On June 16, 2021, Musyoka spoke exclusively to NTV, saying: ‘I would be the most stupid fellow on earth to support him for the third time without reciprocity?’ Can anyone take him seriously anymore?” His contact is [email protected]

Poverty • The revelation by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics that 53 per cent of Kenyans live below the poverty line is "very worrying, indeed", remarks Stephen Masambu. "Could it be a case of the rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer? Any presidential aspirant keen to garner 50+1 of the votes must address this issue and he will get my vote."

Privacy • Covid-19 has caused changes in how Kenyans conduct business, says Joseph Matanya. Today, he adds, some people opt to pay small amounts such as Sh10 by phone. To protect privacy and security of those transacting, Joseph wishes Safaricom's M-Pesa and others could send a code to the buyer and seller instead of names and numbers.

Coups • West Africa has witnessed coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea Bissau, says Alnashir Walji, This trend, he adds, has come under condemnation by Ecowas and the African Union, leading to their suspensions. "The ouster of elected leaders has led to demonstrations and deaths. The people want to be ruled through the ballot and not the bullet."

Patience • Kenya and others should learn from Senegal, which has just won its first African Cup of Nations trophy, Audrey Ng'eny advises. "The Senegalese have taken eight years to get it. They believed in Coach Aliou Cissé and have finally won. Senegal didn't sack him and hire a foreigner. He was given time and support to build a strong team."