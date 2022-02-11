Kenya's next president must address poverty

From left: ODM leader Raila Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Coalition • Media reports that Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka is discussing with ODM’s Raila Odinga a 2022 elections coalition are hilarious, says Prof Sam Chege. “On June 16, 2021, Musyoka spoke exclusively to NTV, saying: ‘I would be the most stupid fellow on earth to support him for the third time without reciprocity?’ Can anyone take him seriously anymore?” His contact is [email protected]

