Kenya's High Commission in London should do better

President Uhuru Kenyatta shakes hands with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street in this picture taken on January 21, 2020

  • Kenyan embassies, “especially the High Commission in London, are among the worst worldwide”, says Betty Luttah Kutto.
  • Henry Kibet is impressed with the government's enhanced safety on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

Undiplomatic • Kenyan embassies, “especially the High Commission in London, are among the worst worldwide”, says Betty Luttah Kutto. “Its website doesn’t work and, therefore, one can’t book an appointment, and phones are not answered. I’ve tried in vain! If they are working from home due to Covid-19, there should be skeleton office staff and the website should work.” Her contact is [email protected].

