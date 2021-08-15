Kenya's High Commission in London should do better

Undiplomatic • Kenyan embassies, “especially the High Commission in London, are among the worst worldwide”, says Betty Luttah Kutto. “Its website doesn’t work and, therefore, one can’t book an appointment, and phones are not answered. I’ve tried in vain! If they are working from home due to Covid-19, there should be skeleton office staff and the website should work.” Her contact is [email protected].

Dark zone • Nearly two months since reporting to Kenya Power faulty streetlights on Ole Sangale Road, Madaraka Estate, Patrick Korir is upset there has been no response. It’s the area from Baraka Court, near Strathmore University. Also not functioning are the floodlights at the Keri Road junction. “The last time I complained the reference was No. 6820989.” His contact is [email protected].

Road safety • Henry Kibet praises the government for enhancing safety on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway. “Places that have been black spots have been redesigned and we’ve seen a reduction in accidents. But there’s a section just after Mau Summit (Total) that was poorly done. KeNHA should have it redone it and consider having a word with its oversight team.” His contact is [email protected].

Bad staff • An 85-year-old widow’s attempt to register a power of attorney at the Lands Office in Nakuru, her son, Anthony Ndegwa says, has been frustrated by uncooperative staff. “Her documents were returned. I appeal to Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney to intervene, though I trust there are still some decent civil servants out there. God help us all!” His contact is [email protected].

Medal haul • Congratulating Team Kenya for topping Africa on the Tokyo Olympics medal list, Samuel Onyango is proud of the performance, although the country can do better. “National Olympic Committee of Kenya should start planning for the 2024 Paris Games to win more medals. They should explore the possibility of taking part in more disciplines.” His contact is [email protected].