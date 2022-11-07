Kenya Revenue Authority's priorities are wrong

Expectations •President William Ruto has three critical roles, “to be our leader, prioritise Kenyans’ problems and work with his advisers to solve problems”, says Charles Jowi. He should enable relief from hunger and high fuel prices. The CSs, adds Charles, ought to be problem solvers and should not say that subsidising consumption is unsustainable. “It can’t wait for year,” he warns. His contact is [email protected]

Taxing decision • Though welcoming a decision to issue Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) personal identification numbers to all citizens on turning 18, Dennis Mwangi Kanyi thinks its priorities are wrong. "Why pursue an ordinary citizen first instead of targeting the millionaires and billionaires? KRA should ensure that the rich pay taxes before the common citizen."

Hawker menace • A few weeks ago, says Joe Ngige Mungai, "hawkers, who had taken over the streets of Thika Town, were kicked out", to the delight of most residents and the business community. "But Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi has allowed them back. Last week, kiosks were demolished to avert a cholera outbreak. I'm told he has offered to rebuild them."

Etiquette • Social media platforms, which are meant for relaying useful information and entertainment, are being abused, laments Purity Kadala. "Some Twitter users have lately been posting disgusting photos. While they are free to exercise their freedom, posting nude photos online is wrong." She wants such photos blocked to uphold moral standing.

Rabies • Veterinary groups have issued a warning about looming rabies epidemics in several counties, including Wajir, notes Ahmed Somow Ahmed, pointing the finger at a large number of stray dogs. "They are an eyesore, move in packs and can be quite intimidating with people, especially children, at the risk of dog bites that can be fatal. Mass dog vaccination is needed."