Kenya now needs less talk, more action

Promises • With President William Ruto already sworn in, what the country now needs is less talk and more action, says Agnela Dinaice. “What was promised during the election campaigns should now be delivered. Do not let us down, Mr President. I think almost everyone will be very happy to see the country begin to take some decisive steps forward.” Her contact is [email protected]

Opposition • The politicians jumping ship from the losing side in the elections “should not be taken seriously”, says Carey Yiembe. But he also asks the victors to stop wooing the losers to weaken the opposition. “A strong opposition is necessary to hold the government accountable and strengthen democracy. Kenyans deserve the best irrespective of political affiliation.” His contact is [email protected].

Projects • The newly elected leaders, especially governors, should complete the unfinished projects that were started by their predecessors, says Benson Kioi Gikibi. “They should now put election politics aside and implement all pending projects, as they deliver the goodies they promised the voters. It will help a lot if you can establish yourselves as real visionaries.” His contact is [email protected].

Heartbreak • Now that the elections are over, Edith Sonnie is worried about the plight of some of the losing candidates, many of whom might become depressed and even die. Says she: “Let’s look out for any of the losing MCA or MP candidates and avoid posting online memes that ridicule them. Let’s just encourage them to accept defeat and move on.” Her contact is [email protected].

Obstacle • An enterprising young man, Keith Ang’ana, says that he is among those who have really good business ideas but are stuck. “We’ve found themselves on the wrong side of the KRA, having been slapped with penalties. I need a KRA clearance certificate to start a business but I can’t as I failed to file nil returns for one year. What do I do now?” His contact is [email protected]