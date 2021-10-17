Kenya is heading towards stagnant economic growth

  • During the Customer Service Week, Charles Kamanga says it was “refreshing to receive goodwill messages” from service providers.
  • A resident of Southlands Estate, Nairobi, C. Wanjiku says that in the past three weeks, they have had no water at all.

Projection • The country is “hurtling towards stagflation, which is the nightmare of stagnant economic growth and drastic consumer price increases”, remarks Robert Mukirae. “Unfortunately, Kenyans have become apathetic, allowing their callous leaders to run roughshod over them. Oh, woe is us, with tears and the gnashing of teeth, our only succour.” His contact is [email protected].

