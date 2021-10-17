Kenya is heading towards stagnant economic growth

Projection • The country is “hurtling towards stagflation, which is the nightmare of stagnant economic growth and drastic consumer price increases”, remarks Robert Mukirae. “Unfortunately, Kenyans have become apathetic, allowing their callous leaders to run roughshod over them. Oh, woe is us, with tears and the gnashing of teeth, our only succour.” His contact is [email protected].

***

New voters • Every single day, Ruth Gituma notes, Kenyans are turning 18 and need to register for their national identity cards. She can’t understand why the IEBC should have the periodic listing of voters. “It should work with the Registration of Persons Bureau to also enrol them as voters. This will save a chunk of the big budget for voter registration.” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Customer • During the Customer Service Week, Charles Kamanga says it was “refreshing to receive goodwill messages” from service providers, but he found Kenya Power’s intriguing. “Being in the news for the wrong reasons such as corruption and outages, I would have expected the giant monopoly to keep quiet and not rub salt into the customers’ wounds.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Dry taps • A resident of Southlands Estate, Nairobi, C. Wanjiku says that in the past three weeks, they have had no water at all. “Water hardly reaches our tanks due to low pressure, forcing us to buy from some private bowser vendors. We need a permanent solution to this problem that we are told is due to pipes being vandalised in Kibera.” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Network • Just after a slight drizzle in the border area of Busia County, Safaricom and Airtel mobile networks disappear and are replaced by their Ugandan counterparts, Jim Okwako laments. “There is nothing as irritating as receiving messages welcoming you to Uganda while on Kenyan territory. Can Safaricom replace its little mast on Nanguba, Samia Hills, with something more powerful?”