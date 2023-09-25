Kenya faces tough and dangerous test in Haiti

Haiti test • Shouldn’t the US, which is a superpower located near Haiti, have been the first to send police to the violence-riddled country instead of pushing for Kenya to do so, asks Henry Ruhiu. “Why did Kenya, which is thousands of kilometres away, agree to send its police officers?” Henry wonders whether this country is not being turned into a guinea pig. His contact is [email protected].

Hardship • Since the advent of the counties in 2013, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Isiolo and Marsabit receive Sh50 billion in total yearly “but we see no development”, remarks Ibrahim Abdi Dalahow. “The northern counties should prioritise water provision, livestock rearing and solar energy development. But 85 per cent of the money is siphoned by corrupt officials.” His contact is [email protected].

Capitation • The government provides capitation for all students in the public secondary schools, notes Moses Kariri. As this eases the running of those institutions, adds Moses, the Education ministry has made transfers almost impossible. “Why doesn’t the government allow such allocations to be made for the students who end up in private schools?” His contact is [email protected].

Powerless • In the past few months, Bimal Shah reports, Thika residents and industries have had “very unstable power supply”. Kenya Power, adds Bimal, is unable to maintain the recommended voltage. “Industries are forced to run on generators. With the high fuel costs, it’s worse. “It’s time the CEO got out of his cozy Nairobi office to see what is going on.” His contact [email protected].

Public show • That Cabinet secretaries must pay surprise visits to key public offices such as Immigration and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) for the people to get services shows the rot in the system, says Carey Yiembe. “This has been going on for quite long. But the CSs should stop playing to the gallery when performing their duties.” His contact is [email protected].