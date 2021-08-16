Kenya Breweries spent Sh1bn on sorghum farmers

Kenya Breweries Limited Managing Director John Musunga


Kenya Breweries Limited Managing Director John Musunga (left)  samples sorghum at Namba Okana in Kisumu County on August 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Victor Raballa | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Hard-earned cash • Kenya Breweries spent Sh1 billion in the past year paying 14,000 sorghum farmers for their produce, which they use as raw material, notes Githuku Mungai. “This is okay, considering that many are small-scale farmers. Earning Sh6,000 a month is an amount that an average Kenyan household will appreciate as a good return on their sweat.” His contact is [email protected]

