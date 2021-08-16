Kenya Breweries spent Sh1bn on sorghum farmers

Hard-earned cash • Kenya Breweries spent Sh1 billion in the past year paying 14,000 sorghum farmers for their produce, which they use as raw material, notes Githuku Mungai. “This is okay, considering that many are small-scale farmers. Earning Sh6,000 a month is an amount that an average Kenyan household will appreciate as a good return on their sweat.” His contact is [email protected]

Gone with the wind • After he inadvertently sent money to the wrong number by M-Pesa, Henry Bwokero thought Safaricom would help him to recover it. But it didn’t. Says he: “I didn’t realise the money had gone to the wrong person until the following morning. I sent a reversal request to code 456 but Safaricom has failed to reverse the transaction (PGI7ID8GWZ).” His contact is [email protected]

Not his jab • Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua “can’t force anyone, let alone civil servants, to get the Covid-19 vaccine”, says James Gakuo, rejecting the top official’s directive that warned of disciplinary action against those who won’t go for the jab. “Who pays for vaccine-related injuries? Is it the manufacturer, especially of the jabs that have never tried out before?” His contact is [email protected].

Mucky affair • There is some really decent housing in the high-rise apartment blocks that have sprung up at Syokimau, off Mombasa Road, but a health hazard lurks in the form of stinking sewage, moans Jim Webo. “The muck that is flowing along Muthama access road, along which there is a school, is a deadly eyesore.” Mavoko Water and Sewerage Company must act to avert an epidemic, Jim pleads.

Cross-border runners • Talk about Kenyans representing Uganda in the Tokyo Olympics and winning medals is not necessarily true, says Churchill Amatha. “Kenya shares Mt Elgon with Uganda, where Sabaots and Sebei are also of the same Kalenjin stock. They share names and have relatives across the border. More importantly, they are great runners.” His contact is [email protected].