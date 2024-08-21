Kawira impeachment unfair and unwarranted

Unfair ouster • The Senate endorsement of the impeachment of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza “is unfair and unwarranted”, says Lincoln E. Oyigo. “She put up a spirited defence against all the accusations. How many wrongs have the other governors done and yet they have not been ousted? The best solution is to dissolve the entire county government.” He can be reached through [email protected].

***

Embarrassing • President William Ruto’s handlers are embarrassing him by making him launch tiny projects, including those that have been in operation for years, says Dave Tumbula. “Is this the only way that he can demonstrate that he is promoting national development? Why can’t the Cabinet secretaries launch the projects in rural outposts so that he can only come out for big regional or national ones?”

***

Refund • When he applied for a visa through the American Embassy in Nairobi, Moikobu Nyarinda Nyamancha says he mistakenly made a double payment. “I’m now requesting a refund.” However, he doesn’t explain how this could have happened, as the first payment was made on March 14, and the second one on April 11. He can be reached on Tel 0723686467 or through [email protected].

***

Grave risk • The danger of road accidents is looming at the Mariakani town weighbridge on the Mombasa highway, near Our Lady of Angels School, Collins O. Angute warns. The National Veterinary Laboratories employee says the two-kilometre road has no speed bumps or any other road safety signs. “Children going to or coming from school are at grave risk.” His email address is [email protected].

***

No toilets • As Nairobi City County askaris arrest people for urinating on the streets, this raises some pertinent questions, says Moses Kariri. “Where are public toilets in the city? In the whole of Upper Hill, Kilimani and Allsopps, there is none. The few elsewhere charge 20bob. How many toilets has the county built in 10 years? Should private entities run public toilets?” His contact is [email protected].