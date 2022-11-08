Karua should accept Supeme Court verdict

Useless case • Azimio coalition presidential running mate Martha Karua’s turning to the East African Court of Justice to challenge the victory by President William Ruto has upset Caroline Gatwiri. “She should accept the Supreme Court of Kenya’s verdict, which confirmed his victory in the August 9 election, and let the government tackle famine and the high cost of living.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Pilots’ strike • A self-declared avid supporter of the national carrier, Kenya Airways, for more than 20 years, Bimal Shah is a pretty angry man about the ongoing pilots’ strike. “I’m very upset about what the pilots and their unions are doing. Just when the airline was recovering from the 2020 Covid-19 shutdown, they decided to disrupt everyone’s travel plans, including mine.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Easy travel • Some work for Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua to tackle. Says Harun Wanjohi: “Going to Tanzania some years ago, they would just stamp your passport and you could stay for up to three months. Nowadays, Tanzanian Immigration officials will ask you very many questions before giving you only two weeks. Can the CS look into this?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Drug menace • The high incidence of drug abuse among students in Trans Nzoia County is alarming, says Sharon Chepkoech. She is worried about the ready availability and rampant smoking of bhang. “Many teachers and parents are aware of the menace but do nothing about it. Soon, the parents will be living in fear of their children turning to crime.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Climate • Leaders and villagers should plant millions of trees to save the environment for the current and future generations, Tarzan Ikama appeals. “Don’t expect President Ruto alone to address climate change as you do nothing. Remember Prof Wangari Maathai’s story of the hummingbird? Do your best to save the stream or river from drying up.” His contact is [email protected]