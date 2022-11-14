Karua's presidential election appeal not a futile exercise

Second opinion • Azimio presidential running mate Martha Karua’s recourse to the East African Court of Justice after the Supreme Court of Kenya endorsed President William Ruto’s August 9 election victory is not a futile exercise, says Cornelius Oliko. “Contrary to Caroline Gatwiri’s view that Karua’s case at the EAC court is useless, she’s just subjecting it to a different standard.” His contact is [email protected]

Debris danger • The contractor who built the Nairobi Expressway should now clear all the construction debris that has accumulated at the pillars under the elevated highway on Mombasa Road, says Ruth Gituma. “All the way from Waiyaki Way, at Westlands, there are many mounds of soil and boulders on the road, which now pose a grave risk to motorists.” Her contact is [email protected]

Eviction • Auctioneers shouldn’t be condemned for doing their job, says Jimmy Thumbi. Evictions carried out to enforce court orders, he adds, have generated a lot of heat, with unfair criticism of people legally executing their mandate. “Before an order is received by an auctioneer, it will have passed through the hands of lawyers, the litigants and the court.” His contact is [email protected]

High women • Kiambu resident Lincoln Kinyua has noted that an increasing number of women are involved in drugs and substance abuse in his neighbourhood. The most commonly abused drug, he says, is bhang. “They smoke cannabis in public places, such as matatu stages, and a number of the women also frequent alcohol dens. Many of them are young girls.” His contact is [email protected]

Road safety • Many drivers recklessly overtake other vehicles to “show off their prowess in a form of ego-boosting competition”, says Mwangi Karuga. “This is unnecessary and, regrettably, costs many lives. A car is not a toy; it’s a machine that can easily turn against the owner if mishandled. Speed thrills but also kills. Drive carefully to safely reach your destination.” His contact is [email protected]