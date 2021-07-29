Kanini Kega: The newest master of sycophancy

Sycophancy • By calling ODM leader Raila Odinga the “Prince of Peace”, Kieni MP Kanini Kega, Robert Mukirae notes, reminded him of Daniel Moi era Education minister Peter Oloo Aringo, whom the late Bishop Henry Okullu denounced as “the exemplification of a court poet and master of platitudes”. Kanini, he adds, has also “demonstrated the despicable art of sycophancy”. His contact is robertmukirae2@gmail.com.

***

Hyprocrisy • The peculiar habits of Kenyans that former Safaricom boss Michael Joseph once criticised, Mwangi Karuga says, include raising millions of shillings to spend on a funeral “and yet a coffin and the grave can’t even cost Sh30,000”. He adds: “The same Kenyans will be reluctant to raise money for the hospital bill. A dead person needs no money.” His contact is mwangikaruga8@gmail.com.

***

M-Pesa • M-Pesa is a great service but not all are happy. On Sunday, July 25, Joanne Nyawira tried to send money and got the prompt, “enter phone number”. The two options are to select from the phone contacts or enter phone number. “Where did the ‘Select phone number from contact’ option disappear to? We need not copy-paste contacts every time.” Her contact is jonyawira@gmail.com.

***

Age • When indicating a person’s age, Thomas Yebei notes, “we normally start from the date of birth”. However, he adds, the Constitution states that life starts at conception. “I don't know why we ignore the nine months the child was in the womb. A child who is three months old from the date of birth should be a year old. We should all add nine months to our age.” His contact is tomyebei@yahoo.com.

***

Olympics • Tokyo Olympics are a reminder of the coronavirus scourge haunting the world, remarks Alnashir D. Walji. “The Games went ahead after the pros and cons were considered. The pandemic has disrupted studies and adversely affected tourism, with air travel the worst hit. A consolation is the development of vaccines. Let’s comply with the WHO guidelines!” His contact is alnashirdwalji@yahoo.com.