Kanini Kega: The newest master of sycophancy

Kanini Kega and Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga chats with Kieni MP Kanini Kega during the burial ceremony of Esther Ngonyo Githaiga, the mother to former EALA MP Mumbi Ng'aru, at Nyange village in Nyeri county on July 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Sycophancy • By calling ODM leader Raila Odinga the “Prince of Peace”, Kieni MP Kanini Kega, Robert Mukirae notes, reminded him of Daniel Moi era Education minister Peter Oloo Aringo, whom the late Bishop Henry Okullu denounced as “the exemplification of a court poet and master of platitudes”. Kanini, he adds, has also “demonstrated the despicable art of sycophancy”. His contact is robertmukirae2@gmail.com.

