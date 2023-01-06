Just like the weather, Ruto's government is unpredictable

Results • It may be too early to judge the Ruto administration, but Samuel Karari has already formed an opinion. Says he: “Just like the current weather, which is unpredictable and unpleasant, so is the new leadership - nothing of landmark value or extraordinary demonstrating new wisdom, has been exhibited. This may be an indicator of the lack of clarity.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Fuel • A regular user of the Thika-Kenol-Karatina highway, Stephen Kamau, has only one complaint. Says he: “From the Thika Town junction to Kenol (10km), there are three Shell petrol stations. Also, from Kenol to Karatina (90km), there are only three and one is inaccessible (Shell Makuyu). We need some more fuel stations, especially between Sagana and Shamrock.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Danger • The year has begun on a scary note for Ruth Gituma with an early morning incident on the Thika Superhighway. Says she: “On January 5, at 6.15 am, I encountered a driver, who was zigzagging, endangering not only his own life but also those of other motorists. His grey Toyota Hilux Double Cab had the red plates...” If traffic police need the details, her contact is [email protected]

***

Speeding • The national roads agencies should have bumps erected to help slow down motorists and curb accidents urges Mwangi Karuga. To enhance road safety further, he adds, the bumps should be painted white or in any other conspicuous colour. “An unmarked bump can be very dangerous. Kindly have them painted for visibility,” Mwangi appeals. His contact is [email protected]

***

Safety • In just a span of one week, XN Iraki laments the country has lost five university students in various incidents that have been widely reported by the media. He adds: “That is a big loss to society. Condolences to their families!” To the investigative agencies, he appeals: “These cases and similar ones must not get cold. Justice must be our shield and defender.” His contact [email protected].