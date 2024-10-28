Junior Starlets’ Serenge has done Kenya proud

Devolve interviews • As the country reels under a high youth unemployment rate, it’s commendable that the government is trying to get jobs for some Kenyans overseas, says Gitonga Gathoria. “In the past few days, hundreds of young people have been queuing in Nairobi for interviews to try and secure jobs in Qatar. This can be eased by conducting the initial interviews in the counties.” His contact is [email protected].

Sceptical • Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua’s has asked Kenyans to apply for jobs in Qatar, but Gitura Kihuria is rather sceptical about it. Says he: “Last year, thousands were interviewed in Nairobi for jobs at a US camp in Kuwait that never materialised. Now, thousands have been turning up at KICC grounds for Qatari jobs. Aren’t they being hoodwinked again?” His contact is [email protected].

Not helpful • Absa Bank has not been of any help in a case of money sent via M-Pesa to a wrong account, says Charles Ikiara. Since June 21, he has tried in vain to get the transaction reversed. “Despite providing proof of remittance and obtaining a police abstract as requested, the bank has gone silent.” The transaction reference is SFL16074WD and his contact, [email protected].

Creative • Kenyans “can be so creative at times”, remarks Linda Agutu. She finds the quotes in the writings on matatus and buses simply hilarious. “I saw one offering advice on relationships, which said that ‘if you want to be with me, please, come with a recommendation letter’. In employment, such letters vouch for one’s character. Not a bad idea, after all! Her contact is [email protected].

