Judges appointment has exposed bad blood between Executive and Judiciary

On the scale • What is it about President Uhuru Kenyatta and the judges, poses Jimmy, on the ongoing standoff between the Executive and the Judiciary. He adds: “The saga of the delay in appointing 40 judges has laid bare the bad blood. Is the Judiciary is really independent? I would say no, if it is the President who chooses whom he wishes to appoint as a judge.” His contact is jimmythumbi16@gmail.com.

***

Dilemma • Primary school teachers, Eliab Otiato says, “must be waking up from deep slumber and wondering why they helped to strangle the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut). Their employer, Teachers Service Commission (TSC), which he claims incites them to quit Knut, “is not in a hurry to start the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations”. His contact is mabwaeliab@gmail.com.

***

Valley of drought • The 420 residents of Valley View Estate at Mlolongo in Machakos County, Aaron Kimuma says, feel Mavwasco has abandoned them to water cartels. Their neighbours and the car wash bays on Mombasa Road get water four days a week but Valley View taps have been dry for two years. “Water bowsers and tuk-tuks charge Sh3,000 for a 2,000-litre tank.” His contact is kikombot@gmail.com.

***

Passion stars • During her hospitalisation in Nairobi, Lilian Karani was impressed with the “great passion and dedication” of three nurses. “I really want to recognise the efforts of Sister Maureen Njenga and Ronald Nyaboboga, of the High Dependency Unit at Aga Khan Hospital. Roy Okoth also demonstrated true calling. They made my recovery faster.” Her contact is lilianwkarani@gmail.com.

***

Climax • The highlight of the 58th Madaraka Day, June 1, fete in Kisumu was benga singer Osito Kalle’s performance, says David Chegerichman. The Wazalendo song in Dholuo had a nice beat and vocals. “The climax was getting President Uhuru Kenyatta and other dignitaries on their feet. Good music knows no language.” His contact is davidchegerichman@gmail.com.