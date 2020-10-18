Jubilee factions Tangatanga, Kieleweke are operating illegally

Illegal groups • Jubilee Party’s rival factions Tangatanga and Kieleweke are among unregistered groups literally operating illegally, says Francis Njuguna. They behave as if they are on “sponsored political assignments”. What really concerns Francis, however, is that each group continues to fan political temperatures for whomever they hope to benefit. His contact is osnjuguna@yahoo.com.

***

Revolution • Could Dr William Ruto be spoiling for a revolution? asks Zachary Aludo in response to his so-called “Hustler Nation” . “The DP is busy endearing himself to the grassroots by identifying with the poor masses and castigating mabwenyenye and ‘dynasties’. Adolf Hitler whipped up the emotions of poor Germans by telling them Jews were the problem. His contact is aludozachary@gmail.com.

***

Locked out • The effect of the Covid-19 pandemic has been deeply felt, especially among rural children, says Mario Weru. He was particularly moved when he spotted a boy, 10, studiously reading a book while looking after a cow grazing off the Elburgon-Njoro road. “The virus has locked children out of school for months. Who has the perfect solution?” His contact is marioweru@gmail.com.

***

Counterfeits • EABL’s ‘Dandia Kaquarter’ raffle is an ingenious way to fight counterfeits, notes Ancent Muasa. “Providing a code in products for customers to try and win prizes is a key step in eliminating counterfeits. All the distillers should have such codes. We don’t just want to win but to confirm genuine products, since illicit alcohol is deadly.” His contact is ancentmuasa7@gmail.com.

***

Trees • An environmentally telling lesson from Wanjiku Manyara on cutting down trees and car emissions, says a Petroleum Institute of EA official: “Trees offset carbon dioxide emissions. They use the energy of sunlight and, through photosynthesis, take carbon dioxide from the air and water from the ground, hence releasing oxygen into the air.” Her contact is manyarawanjiku@gmail.com.

Have an educative day, won’t you!