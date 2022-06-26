Jubilee administration about to exit on a sour note

Debt gaol • Having come to power in 2013, inheriting a public debt of Sh1.8 trillion, the Jubilee administration, Stephen Masambu says, is about to exit on a sour note. “It will leave the debt at Sh8.6 trillion. This is borrowing more than Sh78 million an hour in 10 years. I pity whoever will inherit the leadership mantle, and what with their empty promises! His contact is [email protected].

True friend • Azimio la Umoja flag bearer Raila Odinga must be having many personal and political friends but Githuku Mungai has singled out one for a special mention. Says he: “We all know our true friends. Of course, it’s possible to get it wrong. But I will not hesitate to tell Raila of one person whom I think is his true friend. It is Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu.” His contact is [email protected].

Wetlands • Environmental degradation has brought the dreaded change impacting so much on the climate, remarks M. Ejakait. Nothing worries Ejakait like the rate at which some Kenyans have been encroaching on the few remaining wetlands. This, he adds, has resulted in water scarcity. “I call upon the Ministry of Environment to focus on protecting these areas.” His contact is [email protected].

Uhuru memoirs • As President Uhuru Kenyatta gets ready to leave office after the August 9 general election, James King’au says he owes his fellow Kenyans a big debt from his 10-year tenure. This, James explains, is the publication of his memoirs or an autobiography to chronicle his experiences in politics and leadership. “This will be an invaluable national asset.” His contact is [email protected].

Dress code • As the Public Service Commission marked its service week, Churchill Amatha had hoped somebody would stress the need for proper office attire. If he had his way, Churchill would impose a strict dressing code. “Say NO to tracksuits, tights, hoods, minis, tumbo-cuts, stretchers, T-shirts, etc. It’s possible to dress well without having expensive classy suits or dresses.” His contact is [email protected].