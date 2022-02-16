It would be a big mistake to scrap CBC

CBC train • Though an admirer of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi’s, Joseph Macharia doesn’t support his and Ford-Kenya’s vow to stop the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum and revert to the 8-4-4 system. “I may not like the CBC for so many reasons but the train left the station six years ago. If they win the August poll, they should just fix it.” His contact is [email protected].

