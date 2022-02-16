It would be a big mistake to scrap CBC

CBC train • Though an admirer of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi’s, Joseph Macharia doesn’t support his and Ford-Kenya’s vow to stop the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum and revert to the 8-4-4 system. “I may not like the CBC for so many reasons but the train left the station six years ago. If they win the August poll, they should just fix it.” His contact is [email protected].

Poor billing • Kenya Power customer Seth Mwangani is livid about not receiving his monthly bills. "Don't they have their own expenses such as water bills and salaries to pay? Since December, I've not been getting bill alerts. There is no response from their *977# text service and their Harambee Avenue, Nairobi, customer care number is permanently engaged."

Truck havoc • Responding to Diana D'Souza on the reckless truck drivers in Nairobi's residential areas, James Gone, in Nyali, Mombasa, says the menace is also being experienced in the Canadian city of Ottawa. "Truck drivers are causing havoc, having paralysed trade and life with their giant behemoths. Heck, they may even overthrow the government!"

Theft by servant • Early last month, says Nderitu Wanjau, a farmer at Ruai, on Nairobi's outskirts, two workers allegedly stole his goods, worth Sh55,000. He reported to Kamulu Police Station (OB No. 48/20/01/22 and they were arrested. The suspects appeared in court and were released. But more items were stolen from his farm. "What can be done about this?"

Tasteless fruit • On the watermelon, Githuku Mungai is less interested in the symbolic Kenyan political moniker and more in the fruit itself. "I recently noted that the watermelons in my bowl of fruit salad at a restaurant are not always that tasty. At times, I have to ask that the fruit be excluded. Yet the whole fruit looks alright. What is going on?"