It was wrong to insult Uhuru at his backyard

August elections • Of the events that have so far defined the run-up to the 2022 General Election, Prof Sam Chege notes, the most memorable for him was the recent UDA rally in Gatundu, President Kenyatta’s home village, “where they said unpalatable things” about him. “In African customs, you do not insult a man on his doorstep. That was bad optics.” His contact is [email protected].

Fuel crisis • The acute shortage of fuel is a countrywide crisis, says Joseph Macharia. Many people, he adds, have been forced to spend even up to two nights in long queues in Naivasha. “The government should now temporarily decontrol fuel prices so that marketers can have a free hand to sell at their own price and sort out their subsidy problems.” His contact is [email protected].

Oil companies • Ideally, James King’au notes, the government “should always be on top of issues that have a direct impact on citizens’ livelihood and well-being”. This, he laments, does not seem to be the case, considering the countrywide fuel crisis. “Indeed, it has all the hallmarks of an intense arm-twisting duel between the government and the oil marketers.” His contact is [email protected].

Hate speech • The NCIC ban on the use of some words during campaigns ahead of the elections “is the last thing we would expect, as freedom of speech is guaranteed in the Constitution”, says X.N. Iraki. “I fear the NCIC will borrow a leaf from George Orwell’s 1984 and constitute a ‘thought police’ to monitor our thoughts before they become words. My head is spinning ...” His contact is [email protected].

Ukraine youth • While the lives of most Kenyans have been made unbearable by the high cost of living, Russia is wreaking Ukraine’s youth, moans Patrick Ikaale. “Rain patterns have completely changed, too, causing starvation and death in many places. This is a clear indication that a new world order is overtaking our faith. It’s time to turn to God in prayer.” His contact is [email protected].