It’s time for govt should review Hustler Fund loan limit

Hustler limit • The government, Stephen Njuru notes, did quite well by launching Hustler Fund, and he is particularly impressed with the mandatory saving of some of the money received as a loan.

“However, the last time there was an increase in the limit was when President William Ruto launched it on Labour Day. Must we wait for another presidential announcement?”

Welcome • Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen, Tourism CS Peninah Malonza and senior Kenya Civil Aviation and Kenya Airports Authority officials, Thomas Yebei was surprised to note, thronged Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to welcome a private Indian airline on its maiden flight to Nairobi.

“Why such a high-level team when their juniors could have done it?”

Cronies • The over-employment in national and county government ministries and departments “has always been intentional”, says Chris Kiriba.

“More often, it’s to reward the home boys, girlfriends, kin and cronies of those in power. As this is done, there is a shortage of medical staff and teachers. The government should carry out a clean-up of public employment registers.”

Roadblocks • Busia being a border town, Jim Okwako says, he can fully understand the need for stringent security measures at all times.

However, he does not see why there are always two police roadblocks within less than two kilometres of each other on the Busia-Kisumu highway.

“You don’t need special glasses to see that it’s mostly about greasing the palms of the officers who spend the whole day standing out there.”

Gospel • Christian TV stations are beginning to copy what their secular counterparts do by playing vulgar music and promoting betting every 20 minutes into their programmes, says Eldoret-based gospel singer David Chege Richman.

“They should just stick to spreading the gospel and playing religious music, which only one station, Nakuru’s MBCI TV, is doing so well.”

