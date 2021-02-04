It is time the government tamed graft

Grand graft • President Uhuru Kenyatta’s revelation that Sh2 billion is stolen from the government every day has confirmed the perennial complaint about corruption, says Eliab Otiato. “In a year, Sh730 billion is lost! This money, which goes into the pockets of a few, could improve the lives of many citizens. The President is privy to reliable information; why can’t he act?” His contact is mabwaeliab@gmail.com.

***

Weakest link • Once maligned as ineffective, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has acquitted itself well but it’s being let down by its partner in the war on graft. Jerry Kenyansa is angry with Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji for delaying action against the Kemsa procurement scam suspects three months after receiving the EACC’s report. His contact is kenyansa@gmail.com.

***

Indiscipline • On the right solution to the rising wave of indiscipline in schools, Ed Mwiti says nothing can explain this better than the saying “If you want to buy diamonds, you don’t ask the baker, you go to the jeweller”. “We need to talk to the school principals and teachers’ representatives. And then the representatives of Forms 1-4, dining hall staff and captains.” His contact is mwitied@gmail.com.

***

Sloth on site • Construction of the section of Likoni Road between House of Manji and Jogoo Road is an eyesore with the work taking too long, laments David Motari. “The road has been dug up all over with no sign of ending soon. The Nairobi Expressway is taking shape whereas this small stretch has taken ages to complete. We need value for our taxes!” His contact is dmots2005@yahoo.com.

***

Sloppy sweepers • While it is a good idea to regularly sweep the roads in Nairobi, Willis O. Aguko is unhappy with the failure to properly dispose of the litter. He can’t understand why, for instance, the dust should be packed in little sacks and left by the roadside, which is risky for motorists. “What is going on? Outering Road has many small sacks filled with dust.” His contact is agukow8@gmail.com.

Have a tidy day, won’t you!