Degree debacle • That IEBC “has displayed a shocking toothlessness” by clearing some gubernatorial aspirants with questionable university degree certificates and others with integrity issues to run in the August 9 general election is not in doubt, remarks Stephen Masambu. He poses: “Is IEBC really as independent as its name suggests or that is just on paper?” His contact is [email protected].

Flip-flop IEBC • It was unfair of IEBC to clear and then revoke Umoja Summit Party presidential aspirant Walter Mong’are alias Nyambane for lack of a degree, says Thomas Yebei. “Nyambane was disqualified following a complaint by Safina Party aspirant Jimi Wanjigi. IEBC seems to have no foolproof clearance mechanism. It must gain Kenyans’ confidence.” His contact is [email protected].

Access denied • As a voter who feels he has a right to engage with the presidential candidates, Githuku Mungai is disappointed that the email addresses of two of the four are not available. “I checked online in vain for the addresses of Mwaure Waihiga of Agano Party and Roots Party’s Prof George Wajackoyah. I want to ask them one or two questions since they want my vote.” His contact is [email protected].

Cashless campaigns • Election campaigns have already started in slow gear, says Francis Njuguna. Most of the candidates, he adds, are using smaller cars and not the fuel guzzlers deployed in past campaigns. He has also noticed that the candidates are not as generous with their ‘chai’ (handouts) as in the past. “Could this be an indication of the economic downturn?” His contact is [email protected]

Taking stock • Firms on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) “should go back to face-to-face AGMs as the virtual ones are not in the interest of minority shareholders”, says Nitesh Shah. The majority shareholders and directors, he claims, impose their will on small investors and can’t be taken to task. “The Capital Markets Authority should intervene.” His contact is [email protected].