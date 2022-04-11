Irony of long queues for SIM card registration

‘SIM-less’ registration • Until Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) boss Ezra Chiloba confirmed it was the way to go, Joseph Macharia had been wondering why, in this Digital Age, people should queue at mobile phone shops to update their subscription details. “Safaricom, Airtel and Telkom can enable them to update their details virtually, including uploading photos.” His contact is m[email protected].

Crime of panic • Somebody should sue the CA for causing panic among many Kenyans with its threat to impose a Sh300,000 fine for failure to register their phone lines afresh only to change its mind, says Jim Webo. “I know of people in rural Nyanza who borrowed bus fare to travel to Kisumu before Director-General Chiloba clarified that one could register by dialling *106#.”

False prophesy • This is a year like no other in recent memory, remarks Dave Tumbula, disturbed about the hot and dry weather when the long rainy season should be at its peak. “The Meteorological Department, which has been quite accurate in its forecasts, had warned of unusually heavy rains in western Kenya. I was in Busia at the weekend and it’s uncharacteristically dry.”

Stench centre • There has lately been a heavy smell of burning rubber and strong chemicals emanating from Mbagathi Hospital, in Nairobi, notes David Ngumi. This, adds David, has been going on for several weeks but the local residents’ many complaints to the city authorities and Nema about the grave health risk “have so far fallen on deaf ears.” His contact is [email protected].

Boda boda goldmine • The boda boda sub-sector makes Sh6 billion a week, or Sh312 billion a year, much more than tourism, coffee and tea sectors, says Brian Maitai. Waxing religious, he adds: “I have my rosary between my fingers for the indefatigable Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr Fred Matiang’i. He needs all our prayers to crack this tough but lucrative nut.” His contact is [email protected].