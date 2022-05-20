Interesting coincidences between Martha Karua and Rigathi Gachagua

Running mate • There are some interesting coincidences between Azimio presidential running mate Martha Karua and Kenya Kwanza’s Rigathi Gachagua, says Charles Kamanga. “Both went to secondary school in Gichugu at Karoti Girls and Kianyaga Boys. When Martha was the Gichugu MP, Rigathi was once the District Officer at Kianyaga. What a small world!” His contact is [email protected]

***

Wa Iria bid • The media, Prof Sam Chege notes, “have been reporting incorrectly that the Mt Kenya region won’t have a presidential candidate in this year’s General Election”. Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria, he adds, is running for the presidency on his Usawa kwa Wote party. Even if they think his bid is a joke, he feels that they should just acknowledge it for accuracy. His contact is [email protected]

***

Expressway listing • As Nairobi Expressway trials continue, Isaac Githuthu says Moja, the management firm, should simplify the registration. He tried and gave up. “The application form requires the name and ID of the contact person. Is this the vehicle owner, the driver, messenger or an office assistant? Is it possible to register multiple vehicles on one form?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Wrong move • The CDSC decision to introduce a Sh100 monthly maintenance fee for account holders from July is “appalling”, says Kennedy Mochabo. This, he adds, will further depress the securities market after the Covid-19 woes. He suspects that it’s a ploy to buy out long-term and small-scale investors! “Was there public participation in this decision?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Traffic madness • After observing motorists, Gloria Keeru says many Kenyans “are ignorant of the Keep-Left-Unless-Overtaking rule. “You will see slow-moving cars, buses and trucks on the third lane, oblivious of the congestion they are causing behind. If we carry the same behaviour to the new Nairobi Expressway, there will be total confusion, denying all a smooth drive.” Her contact is [email protected]