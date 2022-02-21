Double standards • Voters must insist on honest campaigns, says Prof Sam Chege. “When President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted 3,000 youth leaders, I was surprised to hear UDA leaders castigate him for holding a rally at State House. But UDA hosts delegations at DP William Ruto’s official residence in Karen, Nairobi. Why the double standards? His contact is [email protected].

****

Stuck in a rut • The election season started with issue-based politics but it’s going astray, notes Benson Kelin. “The expected change will take longer as Kenya Kwanza, Azimio la Umoja and One Kenya Alliance eye big communities for presidential running mates. “Had they maintained the earlier stance, they would have revolutionised the formation of future governments.” His contact is [email protected].

****

Dear power • Following up on the government’s promise to substantially reduce electricity prices and help to lower the cost of living, Fred Njoka says nothing of the sort has happened, several months later. “We were told that with the review of power bills, the cost of production would go down by 10 per cent. Surprisingly, it’s the reverse. What is cooking?” His contact is [email protected].

****

Loo on the road • As the construction of the Nairobi Expressway on top of Mombasa Road continues, Benjamin Kibias’s curiosity has been aroused by a small toilet under the footbridge near the City Cabanas Restaurant. “The big question is, where does it empty its contents?” He hopes the authorities concerned will check it out and quickly provide an answer. His contact is [email protected].

****

Healthcare • The proposal to substantially increase member’s monthly contributions to NHIF “is a contentious issue”, says Richard Kihara, with rampant mismanagement a serious concern. “But since it’s meant to be a national fund, the money to run it should come from the Exchequer through levies on consumer products, which all will contribute to.” His contact is [email protected].