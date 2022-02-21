Insist on honest campaigns

Ruto delegates Karen

DP William Ruto acknowledges greetings from delegates at his Karen residence. Voters must insist on honest campaigns.

Photo credit: File | DPPS
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Double standards • Voters must insist on honest campaigns, says Prof Sam Chege. “When President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted 3,000 youth leaders, I was surprised to hear UDA leaders castigate him for holding a rally at State House. But UDA hosts delegations at DP William Ruto’s official residence in Karen, Nairobi. Why the double standards? His contact is [email protected].

