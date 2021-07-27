Increase schools’ capacity for transition policy to work





Obstacles • The 100 per cent transition policy in schools is great, but it needs proper planning, says Jotham Ndung’u. “As students report back, schools are overwhelmed. This might lead to an upsurge in Covid-19 cases, lowering academic performance, Education CS George Magoha should lead efforts to increase capacity and make the policy a big success.” His contact is ndungu.jotham@gmail.com.

****

Politicking • Premature election campaigns are here, with “politicians going for one another’s jugular with gusto”, remarks Job Momanyi. “However, the campaign period has not been declared. It would be better if the elected leaders for now stuck to their core mandates for which they draw taxpayers’ money — making laws, representation and oversight of the Executive.” His contact is jobmomanyi@yahoo.com.

****

Arrests • Police have a right to arrest and charge anyone when they have sufficient evidence linking the suspect to crime, says Joseph Macharia. However, he dislikes the idea of people being “arrested on Friday for crimes allegedly committed weeks, months or years ago, so that they spend the weekend in the cells”. This, he adds, is unjust and inhuman. His contact is machariajoseph82@gmail.com.

****

Cut off • Safaricom should urgently investigate the cause of its network failure in Nairobi’s CBD, specifically the Luthuli-River Road junction, urges Arthur Ngugi. “Since last week, we can’t receive calls or access the internet. We literally have to walk out to make or receive calls. Worse, our customers can’t pay via M-Pesa despite the phone showing full network bar. His contact is ngugiarthur@gmail.com.

****

Traffic • Over the past few days, Munene A. Mutwiri says he has been attracted to a raging discussion on the need for a scientific study on the causes of the heavy traffic jams in Nairobi. “There is a need for such a scientific study to establish the relationship between huge snarl-ups and schools. Any time schools are open, there is a spike in traffic jams.” His contact is mmutwiri@globetrack.co.ke.