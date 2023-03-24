In protesters we have talent in sprinters, long distance runners

Demos sprinters • The anti-government demos have proved to be deadly business, with police engaging protesters in bitter fights, but it’s not all gloom. Tongue-in-cheek, Ruth Gituma says scouts for sprinters and long-distance runners need not look farther. The demonstrators, she adds, have shown the agility and energy to put their best foot forward when confronted by anti-riot police. Her contact is [email protected]

Violently barbaric • Of all the anti-government protests held in Africa a few days ago, including in Nigeria, South Africa and Tunisia, Kenya’s were the “most violently barbaric”, says Jim Webo. “When shall we learn to control protesters instead of police hurling teargas and firing rubber and live ammunition? Routes should be agreed on between organisers and the police. Let’s become more civilised in handling these demos.”

Data collection • The registration of farmers, which James Gakuo has queried, is necessary, as data collection is crucial, not only for planning for the exploitation of resources, but also for accountability, says Hillary Sang. What’s being required from farmers, he adds, is information for identification and to know the acreage they hold. “We should not read sinister motives in everything!” His contact is [email protected]

Nepotism • Could it be a mere coincidence that almost all the shoe-shine stands in Nairobi’s central business district are being operated by young men and women, who speak the same vernacular language? asks Dr Victor Isadia. “Could this be an indication of some nepotism in this growing business? But a majority of them are doing a superb job of shining our shoes!” His contact is [email protected]

Rain nightmare • Residents of Kitengela Township in Kajiado County have nothing to smile about with the onset of the long-awaited rains, remarks Milkah Wangui. “The dust may have finally settled but trash is strewn all over. The little drains are choking with waste and their few potholed roads are now filled with dirty water. Thank God I moved out of there. The mess is nauseating!” Her contact is [email protected].