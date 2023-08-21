Imposing higher taxes on mitumba laudable

‘Mitumba’ • Trade and Industry CS Moses Kuria’s proposal to impose higher taxes on secondhand clothes is laudable, says Nicholas Murithi. “Affordable local fabrics would be better as that would create more income for farmers and employment for the hordes of jobless youth. Let’s discard the imported mitumba and ‘Buy Kenya to Build Kenya’.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Climate talk • To Nairobi resident Diana D’Souza, there are pretty simple and effective solutions to some serious local and global problems. “Why do we keep asking how we can check climate change and end the city’s perennial water shortage? Ban logging in the forests and the car wash bays and ‘clean water’ bowser suppliers. That will lead towards solving them.” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Road design • A frequent user of the road below the Nairobi Expressway at Westlands, Martin Wamathwe, is quite unhappy. “Why can’t the city roads engineer in charge of that section remove the curves of the old roundabout so that the road to Kangemi becomes straighter? It would ease the gridlock. Secondly, a footbridge would get pedestrians off the road.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Industry • As a young boy, university don X. N. Iraki recalls, he “used to hear of a pencil making factory in Nyahururu”, adding: “There was also a matchbox making factory around Kiganjo, Nyeri. Why don’t we revive them and create jobs for youth? What of Webuye paper factory? Who says such revivals wouldn’t be part of bottom-up economic strategy?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Young talent • During the secondary school games, Isaiah Simba says, spectators were thrilled to watch youngsters from all over the country display superb talents. He sees the promise of a stronger Harambee Stars. “Our team has been in decline, losing to traditionally weaker rivals. Could a coach from one of the outstanding schools make a difference?” His contact is [email protected].