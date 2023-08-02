Implement Ruto education reforms

Dud reports • How many presidential education task forces shall it take to get it right, wonders Benjamin Kibias. “I hope the report presented to President William Ruto will work. One tabled in Parliament in 1988 by then-Education Minister Peter Oloo Aringo proposed compulsory primary education and university students’ admission as day scholars but without allowances.” His contact is [email protected]

****

Incompetents • President Ruto’s complaints about non-performing Cabinet secretaries and other senior government executives, Evans Macharia Mwangi finds rather intriguing. “Then what are they still doing in office if, as he says, most of them do not understand their ministries? There are many Kenyans out there who can perform well in those jobs.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Arrogance • It’s the height of arrogance for an MP to claim that Kenya does not need Tanzanian President Samia Hassan to help in resolving its political disputes, remarks university don X. N. Iraki. “It’s also disrespectful to Tanzanians. And without overthinking, the leader’s middle name is Suluhu, Kiswahili for solution. Can we be humble enough, my countrymen?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Mother tongue • Vernacular languages are quite important as they define a people’s identity and culture, says Mwangi Karuga. “They are our pride. Mother tongue language should never be discarded for foreign languages. It’s a shame that some children these days communicate with their parents using foreign languages. That should not be the case.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Lucrative sorrow • The next general election, in 2027, is nearly four years away but funerals in western Kenya have become campaign platforms, says Jim Okwako. Prospective candidates and incumbents grab the opportunity to promote themselves, “of course, at a fee”, he adds. “After addressing mourners, they hand over a cash donation to be bereaved family. Talk of lucrative sorrow!”