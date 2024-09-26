Impeachment motion against Gachagua is unnecessary

DP removal • The looming impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua “is quite unnecessary”, says Stacus Haron. The DP, he adds, should be given time to deliver on his mandate. “But if he must be removed, then the MPs should also consider ejecting President William Ruto. The next General Election is only three years ago, or what serious offence has he committed?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Imaginary foes • DP Gachagua is only fighting “imaginary enemies”, says Njenga Maina. Writing from his base in Diani on the South Coast, Njenga adds: “You were duly elected into office (as the President’s running mate) and all that we expect from you now is service for the people's benefit. You are not the Deputy President of the Mt Kenya region, but the whole country.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Unfulfilled promises • During President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure, David Githae recalls, some houses in Ruai on Nairobi’s outskirts, including his, were demolished in defiance of court orders. “On being elected, President William Ruto pledged to fix the mess. Who are the new owners of the land as there has been no compensation? Is this another unfulfilled promise?” His email address is [email protected].

***

NG-CDF • The National Government Constituency Development Fund, which the High Court has declared unconstitutional, has had a great impact in developing the counties, says Thomas Yebei. “It’s, indeed, more visible than even the counties. Can the 47 counties be re-modelled around it for more cost-effective service delivery unlike the current set-up?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Football • The joint Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania Afcon 2027 tournament will be an opportunity for the East African region to showcase its ability for greater things, says Alex Gikundi. He’s pleased that CAF president Patrice Motsepe visited recently to inspect the construction of the stadia. “After a successful Afcon, Kenya should aim even higher and go for the World Cup.” His contact is [email protected].