Impeaching Gachagua is not the solution to our challenges

Challenges • Whether Parliament finally impeaches Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua or not, “the country is bleeding badly”, remarks Jediel Muthuri, alluding to its serious socio-economic and political challenges. “These problems can’t be fixed by the politicians. This is an illness that urgently requires treatment and a multi-sectoral team to oversee its full recovery.” His contact is [email protected].

Disgrace • The bid to impeach DP Gachagua could just end up becoming a referendum on the conduct of the 13th Parliament, which has become notorious for rubber-stamping decisions that don’t benefit the people, says Jim Webo. “Remember the MPs unanimously passed the discredited Finance Bill, 2024 that contained ‘punitive and oppressive’ taxes, having had their palms greased. They are a disgrace.”

Standards • The Kenya Bureau of Standards says it has noted Ibrahim Dalahow’s complaint about cheap, expired and contaminated rice, wheat and spaghetti smuggled from Ethiopia and Somalia. “We enforce regulations to ensure that locally manufactured or imported goods meet the required safety and quality standards. We are in the Mandera Customs office. Call Tel. 0700868648 for a quick response.”

Insecurity • Though he was thrilled to visit the Nairobi International Trade Fair at Jamhuri Park, Nicholas Murithi was disappointed about the rampant insecurity, with pickpockets and phone snatchers having a field day. Says he: “Phones and even cash are stolen from the showgoers in full view of the police. The Agricultural Society of Kenya should enhance security.” His contact is [email protected].

Privacy • There’s a growing tendency by passengers in matatus and buses to play loud music or watch videos on their phones, as if they are alone, says Wanjiku Wanji. “Sometimes, the songs or the TikTok videos are vulgar. Why not use earphones instead of infringing on the peace of others and their right to silence. If you not, please, wait until you get home!” Her contact is [email protected].