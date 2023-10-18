If you don’t want to celebrate a public holiday, just go to work

Holidays • Those calling for the abolition of certain public holidays are quite mistaken, says Keith Angana.

“If anyone does not want to celebrate a public holiday, they should just go to work. Perhaps, such people don’t see the value due to the loss of patriotism. We need to instil a sense of pride and nationalism in Kenyans to fully appreciate what these holidays stand for.”

Demolitions • Though he lives hundreds of kilometres away at the coast, Carey Yiembe has been gutted by news of the demolition of homes in Mavoko.

“My heart goes out to the families whose lifetime investments in the houses have been destroyed following a court ruling against land grabbing and a directive from the highest office in the land.”

Landgrabs • The government is not to blame for the Mavoko home demolitions, says Dominic Manwa.

“It’s only enforcing a court order to demolish illegal developments on East African Portland Cement Company’s land. Some of the local leaders are behind the spate of land grabbing at Athi River, as a result of which several co-operative societies suffered huge losses.”

Competency • Boarding schools should employ competent security personnel who can quickly make decisions for the students’ benefit, says Damson Opiyo Onger.

As a parent, Damson says, he took some medicine to his daughter in a secondary school at Awasi but was denied entry by a watchman since it was a public holiday.

“Luckily, a teacher saved the situation.”

Staff issues • Many retailers and wholesalers are struggling due to loss of control over staff, claims Fredrick Imani.

“The solution is to engage well-trained employees. A crucial area is how you receive stocks. Do you have a competent person at the receiving bay, monitored on camera? You also need someone at the point of sale to monitor the cashier’s integrity.”

