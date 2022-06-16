IEBC should thoroughly investigate voter anomalies

Ghost voters • The anomalies found by audit firm KPMG in the voters register should be thoroughly investigated by the IEBC, says Opiyo Oduwo. He doesn't understand how the double registration of 200,000 voters occurred. “Also suspect is the use of fake identification. Computerisation should prevent such flaws. If it was manipulated, the culprits should be arrested.” His contact is [email protected].

Wajackoya • Trending on social media, Dancan Ekaya notes, is fringe presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoyah. "On every social media platform—be it Twitter, Facebook or Instagram—Kenyans are posting memes, praising or mocking him. It's their democratic right to support any candidate. Let's listen to all of them and make the right decision."

Change • It's Wajackoyah the Fifth, declares Stephen Njuru, in response to the new internet sensation. "Wajackoyah has taken the country by storm with his simple message of change." But, in the unlikely event that he gets elected as the President, Stephen can't see him fulfilling his promises as he won't command the required numbers in Parliament.

Good name • Addis Ababa-based Kenyan Jean-Paul Awuor says that, while surfing what he describes as the "internet knowledge hub", he, on a whim, keyed in the question, "Which is the best country in Africa?" and was surprised at the result. The answer, which came instantly, was: Kenya. "Now, as the Americans say, chew on that!" echoes Jean-Paul.

Criticism • Nobody can escape criticism, says Mwangi Karuga, adding: "It can either be constructive or damaging. When it's constructive, it helps us to improve on what we have done wrongly." If damaging, he advises, just ignore it and move on without emotional pain. "We should never detest criticism. We develop due to criticism and corrections."