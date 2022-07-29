IEBC should be transparent and forthright

Clarity • The IEBC should be really transparent and forthright in all its undertakings and pronouncements, says Ruth Gituma. In the run-up to a highly charged election such as the one slated for August 9, she adds, the commission “should be beyond reproach” and must strictly work within set timelines. “The courts also should hear and determine any disputes in time.” Her contact is [email protected].

Patience • The generally peaceful run towards the August elections should be maintained during the casting of ballots, announcement of results and after, says Dave Tumbula. “The politicians should embrace fair competition as elections are held every five years and the losers can surely afford to wait and try again later.” This, he adds, is a “democratic test that should confirm our political maturity”.

Ideas • Whoever will form the next government should consider setting up a whole ministry of innovation, Ruth Gituma advises. Kenyans, she explains, are increasingly becoming innovators in all the sectors and these valuable ideas need to be harnessed. “Even presidential candidate George Wajackoyah’s ideas may sound outrageous but can be tested on a small scale.” Here contact is [email protected]

Health costs • When medical treatment costs exceed the ability of average Kenyans to pay, the “it becomes a very sad state of affairs”, says Mwangi wa Karuga. “Being unable to afford treatment is an infringement on a basic human right. The authorities should be more compassionate and humane and enable sick citizens to access treatment, drugs and surgery.” His contact is [email protected]

Swindlers • The mere fact that some con men can afford to place job advertisements in the national newspapers confirms the utter desperation caused by the acute unemployment that they so easily exploit, says Carol Maina. “There was a caveat from a parastatal that a recent advert on job openings was fake. This is a big problem that needs to be urgently solved.” Her contact is [email protected].

Have an honest day, won’t you!