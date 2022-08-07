IEBC must hold credible elections

IEBC • The transparency of the electoral process, Ernest Moturi remarks, has been questioned, with the IEBC insisting on using an electronic system of voting known as Kiems. “It’s my sincere hope that on the polling day, tomorrow, August 9, a few minutes past 6pm, Kiems will have the total number of voters cast at every polling centre. No more fiascos this time!” His contact is [email protected].

***

Kondele • The service lanes at the Mamboleo flyover between Kondele and the Coptic Church on the Kisumu-Kakamega highway “are in a deplorable state”, moans Churchill Amatha. The flyover was opened briefly during the recent Africities conference. “KeNHA should not punish residents for shortcomings not of their making. Grade the lanes to make them motorable.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Politicians • Macharia Gaitho’s take on reckless politicians was spot on, says Cornelius Nyamboki. “I wish he had invoked the Holy Scriptures for the shameless culprits. St Paul to Ephesians: ‘Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs that it may benefit those who listen’.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Africa • Africa’s political and business leaders have failed the people, remarks James Githinji. Africa, he adds, has the potential to feed all its people and have a surplus for export, including oil and minerals. “Sadly, Africa is facing starvation due to the war in the Ukraine, and food and fuel prices that have gone through the roof. Africans should all wake up!” His contact is [email protected].

***

Commonwealth • The Commonwealth Games in the industrial city of Birmingham in the UK are a celebration of the unity of Britain and its former colonies, says Alnashir D. Walji. The games follow the Heads of State Summit held in Kigali recently. “The once-great colonial power maintains ties with the decolonised states, and the Queen as its head. It’s a unifying force.” His contact is [email protected]