How to vaccinate 10 million people by end of the year

Covid jab

Ronald Yegon, a nurse at Kapteldon Sub-County Hospital in Uasin Gishu County, administrators a Covid-19 jab on an employee of Rivatex East Africa Limited in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on August 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
By The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Vaccinating 10 million people by end of the year is easy. Every week, concentrate on four counties, with 250,000 doses in each, says Bimal Shah.
  • The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), Jotham Ndung’u says, should urgently update gross domestic product (GDP) figures on its website.

Vaccines • While the Ministry of Health has done well in procuring vaccines, there is a mismatch in the programme, says Bimal Shah. “Vaccinating 10 million people by end of the year is easy. Every week, concentrate on four counties, with 250,000 doses in each. Start with the bigger ones. This way, we create a herd immunity. We miss the daily Covid briefings. His contact is [email protected]e.

