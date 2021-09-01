How to vaccinate 10 million people by end of the year

Vaccines • While the Ministry of Health has done well in procuring vaccines, there is a mismatch in the programme, says Bimal Shah. “Vaccinating 10 million people by end of the year is easy. Every week, concentrate on four counties, with 250,000 doses in each. Start with the bigger ones. This way, we create a herd immunity. We miss the daily Covid briefings. His contact is [email protected]e.

***

Statistics • The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), Jotham Ndung’u says, should urgently update gross domestic product (GDP) figures on its website. A hawk-eyed Jotham adds: “The latest GDP figures on the agency’s website are based on the first quarter of 2020. When should Kenyans expect an update of the statistics, as it's now more than a year later?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Burials • Declaring from the outset that this “in very good faith”, university don X.N. Iraki asks: “Why can’t Kenyans be buried where they die? Why fundraise to repatriate Kenyan citizens of their adopted countries?” He poses: “Is a burial not a burial irrespective of where? I see lots of graves of wazungu buried in Kenya. What is so special about Kenyan soil?” His contact is [email protected].

***

‘Kaffir’ • While Ian Mgenyi rightly states that the abuse of domestic workers is a phenomenon not peculiar to Saudi Arabia, his claim that in Arab countries it’s worsened by the ‘Kaffir notion’ is despicable, notes Abu Ayman. “This is a misnomer used to imply that Muslims hate people of other faiths. This is against Islamic teachings. Islam stresses fair treatment of servants.” His contact is [email protected].

***

FGM • There are repugnant cultural practices that have refused to go away, remarks Emmmanuel Kadima. He singles out female genital mutilation and wife inheritance, as some of those. In some communities, he claims, young men drop out of school to take care of their elder brother’s widows. “These cultural practices and beliefs are against progress.” His contact is [email protected].