How to restore Nairobi's old tag of 'Green City in the Sun'

Concrete jungle • Once fondly referred as the Green City in the Sun, Nairobi is, sadly, fast losing that identity with the “tremendous expansion of its infrastructure in the recent past, particularly the road and rail network, creating a concrete jungle,” says Churchill Amatha. “For some balance, trees should be planted where possible, with shrubs and flower pots erected on the roads.” Email: amatha@hotmail.

Word choice • Safaricom, the country’s most profitable firm, “should be more innovative in its new agility plan”, shareholder and university business don X. N. Iraki advises. “Using the terms tribe and squad does not evoke innovation.” Tribalism, he explains, is a national scourge. “Squad reminds us of the disbanded police Flying Squad. Use more innovative and neutral words.” His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.

Flood City • Whenever it rains in Nairobi, Munir Noorani notes, the section of Lusaka Road at ASL towards the Enterprise Road roundabout always gets flooded. “This has been going on for years. Lately, it’s been the cause of huge traffic jams, especially in the mornings. It also affects most parts of Nairobi. Can’t the authorities find a permanent solution to this?” His contact is noormunir62@yahoo.com.

Road of misery • The road to Africa Nazarene University in Kajiado is an eyesore, moans Vincent Owondo. “Just drive from Magadi Road and you will see an institution abandoned by the county. This road also serves the famous Maasai Lodge and the ever-busy quarry beyond Tuala Township.” The county, he appeals, should urgently repair the road. His contact is vowondo@gmail.com.

Games of chances • The July 24-August 8 Tokyo Olympics should be postponed indefinitely, says Joseph Macharia, following Japan’s declaration of a state of emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Much as the Japanese want to host the Games put off last year, the pandemic is becoming trickier. The many restrictions negate the global event.” His contact is machariajoseph82@gmail.com.