How did Ruto's biggest critics become his most loyal defenders?

Political monkeys • Whoever said forests do not change only monkeys do was quite right about politicians, says Evans Macharia Mwangi. “Just the other day, some politicians opposed everything Kenya Kwanza did. But since joining the government, they are singing praises and even defending abductions. And former DP Rigathi Gachagua has become its biggest critic.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Ruto survival • The game of musical chairs being played out in the composition of the broad-based government is only meant to secure President William Ruto’s political survival, says W. Kimariech. “It confirms the saying that the ‘truth doesn’t mind being questioned, but a lie doesn’t like being challenged’. The appointments won’t improve the ordinary Kenyan’s life!” His contact is [email protected].

***

Shocking claims • The talk by politicians from western Kenya about “self-abductions” in defence of the government is shocking, says Eliab Otiato. “How did they abduct, kill themselves and deposit their bodies in mortuaries? Cotu boss Francis Atwoli and Sirisia MP John Waluke have claimed that the abductees are looking for money from human rights organisations.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Worst roads • The Kisumu-Busia and Chavakali-Kapsabet highways are among the worst roads in western Kenya, says Churchill Amatha. “After driving on these uneven and potholed roads, one needs at least three days’ rest to recover. By the time a contractor completes repairs on one of these, where he started will already be crying out for fixing once again.” His contact is [email protected].

***

US executions • America, as a leading defender of human rights, should do away with capital punishment, says Mwangi wa Karuga. “The execution of a convict after 20 years in custody is the worst form of human rights abuse. No one is allowed to take away human life except the Almighty God. Most countries of the world have abolished death sentences.” His contact is [email protected].