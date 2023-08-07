Unfair tax • The 1.5 per cent housing tax controversy is far from over, says Stephen Masambu. He finds perplexing the clause indicating that only employees earning below Sh150,000 a month will benefit “and yet even those who earn above that will still contribute to the levy. “And why only those in employment? It’s the unemployed who need the houses?” His contact is [email protected]

Inefficiency • Why don’t the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions have offices in every county, asks Dickson K. “Why doesn’t Independent Police Oversight Independent Policing Authority arrest corrupt traffic police? Or did Kenya concede the war on graft?” His contact is [email protected]

Eastleigh • The rapidly growing Eastleigh suburb of Nairobi is a beehive of activity, says FM Kimotho. “However, the area lacks parking space, a bus station, public toilets and an overpass or underpass for pedestrians. Matatus pick up and drop off passengers bang on the road, especially on 1st Avenue. The government should reclaim the old bus station and decongest streets.” His contact is [email protected]

Bad road • The road used by school buses ferrying hundreds of children to and from Burhaniya and MM-MV Shah schools, in Mombasa, is in a pathetic state, moans Carey Yiembe. The worst, he adds, is the stretch from the Technical University of Mombasa (TUM) roundabout to the Nyali bridge. “It has been neglected for years. Can the county government fix it?” His contact is [email protected]

